Bajaj Finance logs standalone PAT Rs 2,959 cr for Q1

On a consolidated basis the company has logged a net profit of Rs 3,436.89 crore (Rs 2,596.25 crore).

26 July 2023
Bajaj Finance logs standalone PAT Rs 2,959 cr for Q1
Bajaj Finance (Photo: IANS)

CHENNAI: Non-banking finance company Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday said it has logged Rs 2,959.06 crore net profit for the first quarter of FY24.

In a regulatory filing, the company said for the period under review it had earned a total income of Rs10,665.69 crore (Q1FY23 Rs 8,146.52 crore) and a net profit of Rs 2,959.06 crore (Rs 2,355.92 crore).

On a consolidated basis the company has logged a net profit of Rs 3,436.89 crore (Rs 2,596.25 crore).

According to Bajaj Finance, the assets under management (AUM) as on June 30 stood at Rs 2,70,097 crore.

