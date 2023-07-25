Bain Capital snaps up Adani Capital for Rs 1600 cr

NEW DELHI: Bain Capital has agreed to acquire 90 per cent of the equity capital of Adani Capital, the shadow banking arm of the diversified Adani group, which lends to small businesses and for low-cost homes, but couldn’t make a mark since launch six years ago.

The transaction value which is undisclosed includes buying out 100 per cent of the Adani family’s private investments in the company, with the incumbent chief executive Gaurav Gupta fully rolling his stake in the company and continuing to lead.

However, a source pegged the deal at around Rs 1,600 crore of which around Rs 400 crore will immediately flow into the company. Bain Capital has also committed $120 million in primary capital to facilitate the company’s ongoing growth.