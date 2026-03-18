Bain Capital gets RBI nod for control of Manappuram Finance, its subsidiaries

Upon completion of the investment and based on the open offer subscription, Bain Capital will hold between 18.0% and 41.66% shareholding in Manappuram Finance on a fully diluted basis. (including shares to be issued upon exercise of warrants), and the existing promoters will hold 28.9% on a fully diluted basis. Pursuant to the proposed transaction and completion of the open offer, Bain Capital will be classified as a promoter of the Company and will jointly control the Company along with the existing promoters. The respective Board of Directors of the Company, AMFL and MHFL will be reconstituted and will include Bain Capital’s nominee directors, in line with the definitive agreements.