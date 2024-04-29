Begin typing your search...

Baidu, Tesla agree on mapping deal for FSD in China, sources say

The deal clears a final regulatory hurdle for Tesla's driver assistance system, which Tesla calls Full Self Driving (FSD) to be offered in China

Baidu, Tesla agree on mapping deal for FSD in China, sources say
 A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai (Reuters)

BEIJING: Baidu, China's major internet search company, reached an agreement with Tesla to grant the car company access to its mapping license for data collection on China's public roads, two people familiar with the matter said.

The deal clears a final regulatory hurdle for Tesla's driver assistance system, which Tesla calls Full Self Driving (FSD) to be offered in China, the sources said.

As part of the deal, Baidu would also provide its lane-level navigation system to Tesla, they said.

