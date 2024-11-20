Baanhem Ventures secures Rs 33 million from Mudhal Partners

CHENNAI: Adding to Tamil Nadu’s illustrious strides toward achieving its dream of a $1 Trillion economy, Baanhem Ventures, the makers of Startup Thamizha, has raised fresh funding of Rs 33 million from Tech leader Kumar Vembu through his newly-established investment firm, “Mudhal Partners”.

Founded earlier this year by Hemachandran L and Balachandar R, Baanhem Ventures, now invested by Kumar Vembu, aims to identify, build, and foster first-generation native entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu as next-gen innovators and job creators with a strong sense of purpose.

The company’s maiden flagship business reality TV show StartUp Thamizha, has already secured a commitment of over INR 200+ crores investment for Startups for 3 seasons from various industry leaders.

The show aims to showcase a stellar line-up of first-generation entrepreneurs at seed and growth stages, exclusively from TN.

It will also act as a catalyst to promote a shift in mindset of HNIs to invest in startups, encouraging aspiring first-generation entrepreneurs to embrace new ideas and build businesses that can drive both people and economic improvement in the state.

Kumar Vembu said, “I was impressed by Baanhem’s vision to specifically develop first-generation and native entrepreneurs from TN for the future, and their (Baanhem’s) scientific-approach to produce successful start-ups. It is for this very reason that I decided to be the first to join this novel initiative, which led to the establishment of Mudhal Partners (means First Partners in Tamil).”