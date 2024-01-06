Ayodhya marks Kalyan’s 250th showroom

NEW DELHI: The Kerala-based Kalyan Jewellers is set to open its 250th showroom in Ayodhya.

In a regulatory filing, the firm said it plans to open additional 30 showrooms in the ongoing fourth quarter of 2023-24 fiscal in India and Middle East. Of the 30 showrooms, it plans to add 15 ‘Kalyan’ showrooms in India, two ‘Kalyan’ showrooms in the Middle East and 13 ‘Candere’ showrooms, it said.

‘’The ongoing quarter should witness the launch of the company’s 250th showroom in Ayodhya, a milestone in our journey.’ As of Dec 31, 2023, its total number of showrooms across India and ME stood at 235.

Ayodhya is gearing up for the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22.