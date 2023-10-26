Axis Bank Q2 net profit up 10 pc to Rs 5,863 crore

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5,863 crore for the September quarter. Axis Bank had reported a net profit of Rs 5,329 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s provisioning increased to Rs 815 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 550 crore in the year-ago period. Axis Bank’s total income rose to Rs 31,660 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 24,094 crore last year.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,315 crore. Axis Bank MD-CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said in spite of a highly volatile global geopolitical landscape, the India story remains strong.