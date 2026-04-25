Axis Bank clocks marginally dip in Q4 profit, NII jumps 5 pc

The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 7,118 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its latest stock exchange filing. The bank’s interest income showed healthy growth during the quarter, rising 4.7 per cent to Rs 32,724 crore from Rs 31,243 crore a year ago.

At the same time, interest expenses climbed 4.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,267 crore, compared to Rs 17,432 crore in year-ago period. Net Interest Income (NII), a key measure of a bank’s core earnings, stood at Rs 14,457 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a 5 per cent increase from the year-ago period. However, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) came in at 3.62 per cent, the lender said in its regulatory filing.