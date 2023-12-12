AWS India’s interim head Vaishali Kasture quits

NEW DELHI: Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia’s interim country head for commercial business, Vaishali Kasture, has quit the company, a media report said on Monday. Kasture resigned from her role seven months after taking over from former president of commercial business Puneet Chandok, said the report, citing sources.

Her reason for quitting is unknown. Until two weeks ago, Kasture was positive about the growth prospects and momentum of AWS in India. Two country heads of AWS India have left less than a year after the company announced ambitious plans to invest $12.7 billion in building cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030 when it was to contribute over $23 billion to the GDP. Chandok unexpectedly left the company to take a prominent position at Microsoft India.