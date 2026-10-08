Awaiting approval of Satcom services: Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal

On Wednesday, Musk alleged that "certain oligarchs" have blocked Starlink in India to maintain their monopoly.

Musk did not explicitly name any company but said, "You can guess who they are".

India's telecom market has three private players: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

Musk-led Starlink, Jio Satcom and Eutelsat OneWeb are the three satellite communications companies in the fray to start satellite services in the country.

The government has granted licences to the three satellite communications companies for starting operations in the country.

However, all the companies need spectrum and security clearance before starting the service.