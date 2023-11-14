Avaya to raise add staff count by 20 pc next year in India

NEW DELHI: Unified communications company Avaya is planning to increase its India workforce by 20 per cent over the next year. It has one-third of its global engineering workforce in India who are engaged in core development work, Avaya CEO Alan Masarek said.

‘’In June, we had 1,200 employees in India and now we are at over 1,500. ‘’We will continue to grow by another 20 per cent over the next year... it will be across the board,’’ he said.

Avaya is looking to hire data scientists and engineers specialised in artificial intelligence. ‘’Every one of three contact centre agents globally uses our solution. We have better and large amounts of data to train AI and have between outcomes,’’ he said.