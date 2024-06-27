Autonom8, Mahaveer Finance in strategic pact

CHENNAI: Autonom8, a pioneer in GenAI-enabled hyperautomation, announced strategic partnership Mahaveer Finance India to revolutionise the latter’s vehicle financing process. Autonom8 will help in transforming the vehicle finance solutions, enhancing finance process, efficiency, customer experience, and security.

By automating repetitive tasks, Mahaveer Finance can dedicate more resources to personalised customer interactions. Deepak Dugar, MD-CEO, Mahaveer Finance, said “This collaboration will enable us to streamline our operations, accelerate loan approvals, and ultimately, provide our customers with a faster, more efficient, and secure vehicle financing experience.”

Balakrishnan Kavikkal, CEO-co-founder, Autonom8, said, “We have been looking forward to leveraging our vehicle finance solutions with the right partners and we are more than glad to work with Mahaveer Finance.”