Automation Expo in Chennai from Mar 12-14

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu charges toward its ambitious $1-trillion economy goal, IED Communications Ltd. has scheduled to hold its Automation Expo South 2026 from March 12-14 at the New Exhibition Halls 1 to 4 at the Chennai Trade Centre, marking it as the region’s most influential industrial gathering to date, the firm said in a statement.
Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan, emphasising th expo’s significance, said, “I urge industrial professionals across South India to make full use of this exceptional opportunity to expand their global business reach.”