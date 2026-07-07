Auto retail sales rev up 21.83% in June: FADA

In June last year total automobile retail sales in India stood at 20,98,996 units, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a statement.

Passenger vehicles (PV) retail sales were at 4,10,853 units last month as compared to 3,19,412 units in June 2025, a growth of 28.63 per cent, it added.

Two-wheelers sales were at 18,28,458 units in June this year as compared to 15,08,378 units in the same month a year ago, at a growth of 21.22 per cent, it added.