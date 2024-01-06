Australia is Tamil Nadu’s country partner at GIM

Begin typing your search...

5 Jan 2024
CHENNAI: The upcoming Global Investors Meet (GIM) will see Australia showcased as country partner as it is a destination of choice for business, investment, study and tourism from Tamil Nadu.

The strengths of the Australia-TN relationship will be on full display from 7-8 January at the GIM 2024 with a large Australian delegation of over 80 people attending and an engaging Australian expo pavilion where GIM attendees can learn more about Australia.

GIM attendees are encouraged to stop by and take a selfie with the Sydney Opera House and also to attend the Australia Country Session on 7 January to learn more about opportunities with one of India’s closest partners.

