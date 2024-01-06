Audi expects 50 pc of sales in India from EVs by 2030

NEW DELHI: Audi expects 50 per cent of its sales in India to come from electric vehicles by 2030, according to a top company executive.

The automaker, which sells four electric models in the country, plans to expand the product range to achieve its ambitious sales target. Audi on Friday reported an 89 per cent growth in retail sales in India last year.

The company sold 7,931 units in 2023 against 4,187 units in 2022. The luxury car market in India remains small with the total sales accounting for less than 2 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle volumes which crossed the 40 lakh unit mark in 2023.

“By 2030, we believe close to 50 per cent of our sales here should come from EVs. That’s the trajectory that we are moving towards,” Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said. The company currently gets 3 per cent of its total sales from EVs.

“We are still not representing the whole of the segment, we are just selling cars above Rs 1.2 crore. So there is a very limited segment that we are catering to right now. To reach 50 per cent from the current situation we will need more models,” he said.

And that should happen in the next few years as the company is working with global headquarters to get more models for India, he added. The new models would be much more affordable than the current EV range which is being sold in the country, Dhillon stated.