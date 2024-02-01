Athulya Senior Care’s 2nd unit in Bangalore

CHENNAI: Athulya Senior Care opened its second facility in Bangalore, which also happens to be its ninth facility in south. It now offers over 1,000 assisted living rooms to provide quality care and services for seniors.

The new facility was inaugurated by former Indian cricketer and cricket coach Venkatesh Prasad.

Dr Karthik Narayan , founder-MD, Athulya Senior Care, expressed his enthusiasm about the inauguration, and said “this marks a significant milestone for Athulya SeniorCare as we open our second facility in Bangalore. Our mission is to provide unparalleled care for the elderly in our community.

The facility has 100 beds.