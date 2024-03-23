Athulya, Ramaniyam to create 1,000 senior care beds infra in Chennai

CHENNAI: Athulya Senior Care, a provider of assisted living in India, has entered into a strategic partnership with Ramaniyam Real Estates, to collaborate on the development of senior care infrastructure in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

This partnership marks a milestone in the senior care industry, combining Athulya’s expertise in this area with Ramaniyam’s extensive experience in realty. The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for high-quality assisted living facilities in the region.

Both will work together to identify and finalise properties for the development of assisted living facilities, with the goal of creating a capacity of up to 1,000 beds over the next 2 to 3 years. Athulya Senior Care will provide the design specifications and scope for the development of these facilities, drawing upon its deep understanding of the unique needs and preferences of seniors.

“This collaboration allows us to leverage our expertise in senior care services while tapping into Ramaniyam’s proficiency in real estate development to create modern, comfortable, and secure living environments for seniors,” Srinivasan G, founder-CEO, Athulya Senior Care.

V Jaggannathan, MD, Ramaniyam Estates, said “This collaboration is a promise to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance the well-being of our communities.”