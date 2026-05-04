Ather Energy's Q4 loss widens sequentially to Rs 100.23 crore

The company’s net loss widened to Rs 100.23 crore in the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26), compared to Rs 84.64 crore in the preceding December quarter (Q3 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

However, on a yearly basis, the loss narrowed significantly by 57 per cent from Rs 234.36 crore in the same period previous financial year (Q4 FY25).

Revenue from core operations surged 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,174.66 crore in Q4, up from Rs 676 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, driven by strong demand and expansion of its service network.

The company said its performance was supported by fundamental growth factors and increased market reach.