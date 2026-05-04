Ather Energy's Q4 loss widens sequentially to Rs 100.23 crore

MUMBAI: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday reported a sequential increase in its net loss for the fourth quarter of FY26, even as the company posted strong revenue growth and improved year-on-year performance.
The company’s net loss widened to Rs 100.23 crore in the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26), compared to Rs 84.64 crore in the preceding December quarter (Q3 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.
However, on a yearly basis, the loss narrowed significantly by 57 per cent from Rs 234.36 crore in the same period previous financial year (Q4 FY25).
Revenue from core operations surged 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,174.66 crore in Q4, up from Rs 676 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, driven by strong demand and expansion of its service network.
The company said its performance was supported by fundamental growth factors and increased market reach.
Total expenses during the quarter rose 42 per cent to Rs 1,314 crore, compared to Rs 922.15 crore a year earlier, as per its regulatory filing.
Despite higher costs, loss per equity share improved to Rs 2.62 from Rs 8.93 in the year-ago period.
The EV maker continued to expand its physical and charging infrastructure during the fiscal.
In April 2026, the company said it had doubled its Experience Centres to over 700 across India in FY26, in line with its expansion targets.
It also strengthened its charging ecosystem, offering access to more than 5,000 public chargers across over 395 cities, including more than 3,675 fast chargers operated directly by the company in key urban markets.
Following the earnings announcement, Ather Energy’s shares were trading 1.87 per cent lower at Rs 917.40 on the NSE during the last-leg session on Monday, compared to the previous close of Rs 934.85.