Ather Energy opens first experience centre in Colombo

CHENNAI: Ather Energy has opened its first experience centre, Ather Space, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, marking its international expansion strategy.

This is the company’s entry into its second international market, following its debut in Nepal in November 2023. At the Experience Centre, Sri Lankan customers can test ride and purchase Ather’s flagship scooter, the Ather 450X, which caters to the performance segment.

The experience centre was opened in collaboration with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited. As Ather’s national distributor in Sri Lanka, Evolution Auto will not only manage sales, service operations, and network expansion, but will also be establishing Ather grid fast-charging stations across the country. This approach aims to facilitate EV adoption and ensure a seamless experience for customers.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, said, “We believe the Ather 450X, with its emphasis on performance, is fit for the Sri Lankan market. The EV industry in Sri Lanka is still in its nascent stages. Sri Lanka is an important part of our global expansion plans and in the following years, we will continue to seek opportunities in other international markets.”