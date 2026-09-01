ATF price up 5.46pc, commercial LPG rate rises Rs 9.50

The price of Jet fuel or ATF has been raised by Rs 6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, to Rs 121.28 per litre for domestic airlines, according to state-owned oil firms.

The increase comes on the back of a Rs 5 a litre rise in rates on August 1.

The two increases will add to the financial burden of airlines, for whom ATF makes up to 40 per cent of operating costs.

Commercial LPG prices have increased from Rs 2,738 per 19-kg cylinder to Rs 2,747.50. The price of the 5-kg market-priced cooking gas LPG cylinder, called 5-kg FTL, has also been increased from Rs 762 to Rs 764.