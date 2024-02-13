Astrotalk secures $20 mn, to expand global footprint

NEW DELHI: Spiritual tech startup Astrotalk on Monday said it has raised $20 million in a Series A round led by Left Lane Capital, a US-based venture capital firm. Astrotalk said it will use the funds for strategic acquisitions to expand in global markets besides solidifying new business verticals. Founded in 2017 by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain, it connects consumers to astrologers for horoscope readings, birth chart analysis, and more.

The platform with over 15,000 active astrologers has served more than 4 crore users to date. “One-on-one consultations stand to be approximately 95 per cent of our revenue with about 20 pc of the revenues coming from outside of India,” said its founder-CEO Puneet Gupta.