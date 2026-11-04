AstraZeneca appoints Naveen Krishna Yamarthi as MD, AZIPL and Head, Global Innovation & Technology Centre, Chennai

CHENNAI: AstraZeneca announced the appointment of Naveen Krishna Yamarthi as managing director AZIPL and head of its Global Innovation & Technology Centre (GITC), Chennai, effective 30 October 2026.
Naveen will lead the next phase of GITC Chennai’s evolution as a strategic, multi-functional innovation hub, bringing his proven expertise in scaling and transforming Global Capability Centres (GCCs) into true innovation engines to an even broader mandate, advancing AstraZeneca’s Bold Ambition 2030.
He brings over 22 years of experience building and scaling GCCs, with deep expertise in technology and business transformation. Prior to AstraZeneca, Naveen was the MD, Enlighted Energy Systems, where he established its GCCs.