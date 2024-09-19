Association of Indian Forging Industry appoints Yash Munot as president, S Ravishankar as VP

CHENNAI: The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI), the apex body representing the Indian forging industry, on Thursday announced the election of Yash Munot as its new president for the term 2024-26. S Ravishankar has been elected as its vice president.

Munot, who previously served as VP of AIFI from 2020 to 2024, is the youngest to undertake the role of president in the association’s history. He succeeds Vikas Bajaj, who served as president from 2020 to 2024. He currently serves as the CEO at Varsha Forgings and as the MD at KCTR Varsha Automotive. His journey in the forging industry began in 2005 after being inducted into Varsha Forgings, the family business. Beyond his industrial achievements, Munot is recognised for his diversified business ventures in sectors such as lifestyle products, health food, hospitality and philanthropy, including the adoption of an orphanage and medical aid distribution during the pandemic.

His leadership within AIFI has been marked by significant contributions, including that of organising major industry events like IFC 2011, Forgetech India 2016, Asia Forge 2019 and ForgeTech India 2023. Munot has served as the western region chairman from 2018 to 2020. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in finance and marketing from the Regents Business School of London and a leadership degree from the London Business School. He is also a member of EO, an esteemed organisation for entrepreneurs.

Ravishankar serves as the MD at Super Auto Forge. He has over 25 years of experience in the auto component manufacturing Industry. He is a manufacturing engineer with Bachelors degree from Annamalai University and a Masters degree from The Ohio State University.

After working in Detroit for 2 years, Ravishankar returned to India and joined his family business at Super Auto Forge (SAF) in 1997. He has been instrumental in developing the international business of SAF and led the initiative to establish marketing offices in Detroit in 2001, followed by Belgium in 2011. He has been the chairman of Indo American Chamber of Commerce for the period 2008-2009 – Tamilnadu Branch. Currently, he serves the Southern Regional Committee of ACMA since 2021.