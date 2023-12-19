Assam tea worth Rs 2,300 cr sold at auction centre in FY23-24

KOLKATA: Assam tea, worth nearly Rs 2,300 crore, has been sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) during the financial year 2023-2024 so far.

According to official data from the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, around 115 million kg of tea were sold at an average price of Rs 198.51 per kg. Dinesh Bihani, secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer’s Association (GTABA), said this year a special tea named Golden Needle tea was sold at Rs 61,000 per kg.

“We have now reached the month of December and tea production season has almost ended this year. From April 1 to the first week of December, approximately 115 million kg of tea were sold at an average price of Rs 198.51 per kg. Last year, during this period, we sold 114.50 million kg of tea at an average price of Rs 201.14 per kg,” he said, adding, “We hope that we will be able to get more tea in the coming days.”

“Earlier in 2021, one special tea was sold at Rs 1 lakh per kg. In this financial year, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre has made another record by selling Golden Needle tea at Rs 61,000 per kg,” Bihani said.

He also said, due to climate change, the tea quality and production are neither as per the lines nor as the price. “Climate change has impacted the quality of teas in some months when the temperature is very high in tea-growing areas and sometimes due to sudden heavy rainfall or uneven rainfall, there are changes in the volume of tea production.”