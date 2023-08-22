ASNT subsidiary’s first India NDT facility opens in Chennai

CHENNAI: ASNT India, a subsidiary for-profit corporation of the American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT), announces opening its first facility in India. The facility will address the need for augmented non-destructive testing (NDT) capabilities in India when the country aspires to become an infrastructure powerhouse.

As per a report by Reportlinker.com, the global NDT and inspection market grew from $8.45 billion in 2022 to $9.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

ASNT, the NDT certification body, has recognised the escalating demand for NDT services in the Indian market, which has created a substantial need for skilled professionals in this domain. “ASNT is pleased to open its new training and examination centre in Chennai,” said Neal J Couture, CAE, ASNT executive director.