Asian stocks slip, oil prices jump as Iran, US launch fresh attacks

South Korea's Kospi index zigzagged, rising 0.1 per cent to 7,255.09 despite a loss earlier in the day. It fell 5.4 per cent on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics was down 1.3 per cent on Thursday, while memory chip maker SK Hynix gained 3.6 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite index traded 0.5 per cent lower at 3,952.49, after China's producer price index rose 4.1 per cent in June compared to a year earlier. That was higher than May's 3.9 per cent, as some economists attribute the accelerating inflation to rising costs due to the Iran war.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.8 per cent to 24,011.61. Shares of Apple supplier Luxshare fell 5 per cent in its trading debut in Hong Kong. Chinese AI company Zhipu, or Z.ai, surged 11.5 per cent after it said it's raising about USD 4 billion through a share sale.