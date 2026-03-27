Asian stocks mostly lower after Wall Street's worst day since start of Iran war

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.2 per cent to 52,982.86 in early trading. South Korea's Kospi sank 3.1 per cent to 5,293.26.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent to 24,825.50, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1 per cent to 3,893.21.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5 per cent, while Taiwan's Taiex was trading 1.5 per cent lower.

On Thursday, Wall Street fell to its worst drop since the Iran war began, with the S&P 500 sinking 1.7 per cent for its worst day since January to 6,477.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1 per cent to 45,960.11.