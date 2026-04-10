Asian stocks mostly higher; oil gains ahead of planned US-Iran peace talks

South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.8 per cent to 5,879.71. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was up 1.6 per cent to 56,789.58. Shares of Fast Retailing, parent of Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo, surged more than 10 per cent after the group raised profit expectations for the year.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7 per cent to 25,919.12, while the Shanghai Composite index was 0.6 per cent higher at 3,991.14. China on Friday reported that its consumer price index – a main inflation gauge – was up 1 per cent in March compared with a year ago, lower than what analysts had expected and down from the 1.3 per cent increase in February.