Asian stocks mostly gain, oil rises after UAE says it will exit OPEC

“However, before this can be tapped, there must be a resolution in the Persian Gulf that allows for uninhibited energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz once again," they added.

As US-Iran negotiations for a permanent end to the Iran war stalled and the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly one fifth of the world's oil passed through before the war, was still largely closed, short term impacts on oil prices will still depend mainly on prospects for reopening the waterway, analysts said.

The UAE was the third largest oil producer within OPEC before the Iran war. ING said its departure “will reduce OPEC's effectiveness in managing and influencing the global oil market through supply measures”.