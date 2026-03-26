Asian stocks mostly fall, oil climbs again over Iran war de-escalation uncertainties

Iran also launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries as Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran and the US prepared to deploy more American troops to the region.

With the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway between Iran and Oman where roughly a fifth of the world's oil typically passes through, remaining largely closed after the Iran war began, oil prices have fluctuated, climbing around 40 per cent since the beginning of the war, which is now in its fourth week.

On Wednesday, Wall Street stocks closed higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent to 6,591.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7 per cent to 46,429.49, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8 per cent to 21,929.83.

US-listed shares of Arm Holdings jumped 16.4 per cent, following an announcement by the UK company that it would be launching and selling its own chips which is expected to drive future revenue.