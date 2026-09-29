Asian stocks mostly fall after Wall Street losses, oil prices rise

US futures edged lower, and oil prices climbed over uncertainties over US-Iran talks and the possibility of a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that's crucial for oil transport.

On Monday the S&P 500 slipped 0.8 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9 per cent.

Stocks have been under pressure from rising yields on US Treasuries, with investors looking for higher returns under growing worries about inflation and rising US government debt.