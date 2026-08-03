Asian stocks mixed as yen jumps against dollar, while oil prices fall

Oil prices fell sharply after US President Donald Trump said he would order US forces to refrain from attacks against Iran, claiming a deal to end the fighting in the Middle East was close.

The dollar fell as low as 155.20 against the yen after Trump and Japanese officials confirmed they had intervened last week to curb the US currency's rise to 40-year highs against the yen. Last week it was trading near 164 yen.

A weak yen helps to boost the profits of Japanese companies with big operations overseas, increasing their value in yen terms. It also has drawn foreign tourists who have enjoyed their strong purchasing power in Japan.

But a cheap currency also weakens Japan's purchasing power overall, pushing up costs for the imports of oil and other goods needed to run its economy.

The euro rose to USD 1.1533 from USD 1.1528.

In share trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.9 per cent to 63,140.68 early Monday, while the Kospi in South Korea dropped 4.5 per cent to 6,298.75.