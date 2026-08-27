Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses following economic updates

On Wednesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 fell less than 0.1 per cent but was still near its record high levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2 per cent, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite dipped 0.1 per cent.

Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable companies, reported after markets closed Wednesday that its revenue for the May-July quarter more than doubled from the year before.

Its earnings results are widely seen as a bellwether for the broader AI and chips industry, and big investments by tech giants in AI have sparked concerns among many investors over an AI bubble. The worry is that the companies may not generate enough profits within an expected timeframe to justify rising costs.