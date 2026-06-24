Asian stocks mixed after big tech sell-off

US stock futures were also trading mixed, as global investors monitor market movements in Japan and South Korea, which have seen big gains in recent months on the global AI boom but both fell sharply on Tuesday.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index was up 0.5 per cent to 8,241.23, recovering slightly from its 10 per cent decline on Tuesday. Shares of memory chip maker SK Hynix, one of the country's most valuable stocks, fell 3.6 per cent. Samsung Electronics was up 3.7 per cent after Tuesday's 12.3 per cent plummet.