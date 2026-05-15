Asian stocks lower after South Korea's Kospi hits records, as Trump wraps up Beijing trip

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 1.2 per cent to 61,880.04 after rising earlier in the day.

South Korea's Kospi lost 3.2 per cent to 7,727.34 after crossing the 8,000 mark for the first time and reaching 8,046.78, in part powered by excitement around the artificial intelligence boom.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.9 per cent to 26,145.66, while the Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.1 per cent to 4,183.05.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.1 per cent to 8,629.70.

Taiwan's Taiex traded 0.5 per cent lower, and India's Sensex was up 0.1 per cent.