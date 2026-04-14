Asian stocks gain and oil falls on hopes of renewed US-Iran talks

Investors are still hopeful for a lasting de-escalation of the Iran war, which is in its seventh week, as the US and Iran are said to be weighing a second round of talks before a temporary ceasefire agreement expires next week. The US military on Monday began a blockade of Iranian ports as Washington steps up its pressure on Tehran, following ceasefire talks between the two sides over the weekend that ended without an agreement.

But US President Donald Trump also suggested on Monday that the United States is still willing to engage with Tehran. “I can tell you that we've been called by the other side,” he said, without further elaborating details.

Oil prices continued to pull back on Tuesday from earlier gains. Brent crude, the international standard, was down 1.3 per cent to USD 98.12 per barrel. It reached nearly USD 104 early Monday morning over Iran war worries on limited progress from the weekend ceasefire talks.