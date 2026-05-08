Asian stocks fall, oil prices climb after attacks imperil ceasefire with Iran

US futures rose despite the latest flare-up in the conflict. Investors are closely watching the war situation as negotiations between the US and Iran to end the war make limited progress. Tehran said Thursday that it was still examining the latest proposals from the US for ending the war. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 1.1 per cent to 62,174.12 after closing the day before at a record high of 62,833.84. It also briefly crossed the 63,000 mark for the first time during Thursday trading. SoftBank Group, one of Japan's largest stocks, lost more than 5 percent.Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi fell 1.1 per cent to 7,409.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.3 per cent to 26,289.50. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.3 per cent to 4,167.56. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.7 per cent to 8,729.40.