Asian shares trade mixed as markets continue to watch AI stocks and oil prices

AI stocks have been under pressure a while because of worries their prices shot too high in the frenzy around the technology. The concerns jumped to another level over the weekend after one of the industry's leading voices, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, called for a deliberate and global slowdown in the development of AI.

He cited safety issues, including the risk that AI becomes capable of leading a swarm of agents that could take over the entire internet within six to 12 months.

Nvidia, whose profits have soared because its chips are helping to train AI models, sank 3.4% and was the heaviest weight on Wall Street Monday because of its massive size. SpaceX, which gets a chunk of its business from AI, fell 2% after Elon Musk said over the weekend that he agrees with Amodei.

All told, the S&P 500 slipped 37.00 points to 7,619.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 152.09 to 52,421.20, and the Nasdaq composite fell 146.62 to 26,186.41.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 1.36% to $102.77 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 1.17% to $106.92 a barrel.

Oil prices have continued to climb as fighting in the Middle East keeps squeezing the global flow of crude. An important Saudi oil pipeline will mostly be out of service for weeks following an attack last week, two regional officials told The Associated Press.

The pipeline offered a way for Saudi Arabia to shift exports to the Red Sea and avoid the Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian attacks have stifled the movement of oil tankers.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly breached the 5.00% level during the morning for the first time in nearly three years. But the 10-year yield later pulled back to 4.98% after oil prices came off their highs for the day.

In currency trading, the US dollar edged up to 154.81 Japanese yen from 154.30 yen. The euro cost $1.1537, down from $1.1557.