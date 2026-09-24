Asian shares trade mixed as investors weigh oil swings, US bond yields

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 per cent to 65,513.99, as some chipmakers got a boost from the recent interest in artificial intelligence. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7 per cent to 8,702.00.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent to 24,730.44, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.2 per cent to 3,889.47. Trading was closed in South Korea for the Chuseok autumn harvest holiday.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 0.67 per cent to USD 92.78 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 0.57 per cent to USD 103.67 a barrel.