Asian shares trade mixed after Wall Street rally despite Iran war worries

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7 per cent to 62,881.03. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.2 per cent to 7,726.30, in what analysts are categorising as fallout from overreliance on fraying AI hopes.

“Global equities remain dangerously dependent on a tiny cluster of AI leaders, creating a rally structure that looks powerful on the surface but increasingly fragile underneath,” said Stephen Innes, analyst with SPI Asset Management.

He believes South Korea may be among the first major economies that will undergo what he called "the political redistribution phase of the AI boom.”

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3 per cent to 8,676.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent to 26,467.50, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4 per cent to 4,208.00.