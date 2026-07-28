Asian shares slip, South Korea's Kospi index sinks 10% on heavy selling of chipmaking stocks

Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent, while US futures were little changed.

Trading was temporarily halted as Kospi dropped to its lowest level since April as shares in chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped sharply. The Kospi was down 10.5 per cent at 6,051.19 by midday.

Samsung's shares tumbled 12 per cent while those for SK Hynix were down 12.7 per cent.

A big factor driving the selling of AI-related shares, analysts said, is the expectation that competition from Chinese AI startups and chipmakers might undermine gains for global companies whose shares have skyrocketed due to the AI frenzy.