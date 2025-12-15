Asian shares slip after Wall Street logs its worst day in 3 weeks

BANGKOK: Shares opened higher in Europe after a retreat Monday in Asia following Wall Street's worst day in three weeks. The price of bitcoin sank as traders braced for an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan, expected later in the week.

Germany's DAX gained 0.3 per cent to 24,254.58, and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.8 per cent to 8,131.56. Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.6 per cent to 9,711,10.

The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.4 per cent higher.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index shed 1.3 per cent to 50,168.11 after a quarterly “tankan” survey of big manufacturers by the central bank showed a slight improvement in sentiment among such businesses. The measure of those expressing optimism rose to 15 from 14 in the last quarter, the highest level in four years, the central bank said.

The index shows the percentage of companies reporting positive conditions minus the percentage reporting unfavourable ones.

Analysts said the trade agreement with Washington that took US tariffs on Japanese exports to 15 per cent instead of the 25 per cent President Donald Trump had earlier threatened has relieved uncertainty and improved the outlook for automakers and other exporters.

While the overall survey showed improvement, forecasts for the next quarter were less positive. Also, the positive results from the BOJ survey have reinforced the belief that it will push ahead with a 0.25 percentage point rate hike that would take the key lending rate to 0.75 per cent.

Higher rates are expected to draw investment back into Japan, sapping demand for alternatives such as cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin's price slipped below USD 88,000 early Monday from about USD 92,000, according to CoinDesk. It recovered to just under USD 90,000 later in the day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Chinese markets fell after the government reported weak investment figures in the latest signal that demand in the world's second-largest economy remains weak.

The government reported that investment in fixed assets such as factory equipment and other infrastructure fell 2.6 per cent in November from a year earlier, implying that such investments dropped 11.1 per cent year-on-year in the first 11 months of the year.

Retail sales rose 4 per cent in January-November from a year earlier, while factory output climbed 4.8 per cent.

The report followed a high-level meeting of China's Communist Party leadership last week that yielded no major policy shifts, and a pledge to continue to try to boost consumer spending and investment needed to drive higher domestic demand.

“Policy support should help drive a partial recovery in the coming months, but this probably won't prevent China's growth from remaining weak across 2026 as a whole,” Zichun Huang of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng declined 1.3 per cent to 25,628.88. The Shanghai Composite index gave back 0.6 per cent to 3,867.92.

The Kospi in South Korea dropped 1.8 per cent, to 4,090.59.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.7 per cent to 8,640.60, and Taiwan's benchmark lost 1.2 per cent. India's Sensex was little changed.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 1.1 per cent from its all-time high for its worst day in three weeks. Weakness in tech stocks yanked the Nasdaq composite down by a market-leading 1.7 per cent, and the Dow shed 0.5 per cent.

Artificial intelligence heavyweight Broadcom dragged the market lower and tumbled 11.4 per cent even though the chip company reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Analysts called the performance solid, and CEO Hock Tan said strong 74 per cent growth in AI semiconductor revenue helped lead the way.

The drop added to worries about the AI boom that flared a day before, when Oracle plunged nearly 11 per cent despite likewise reporting a bigger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Chip maker Nvidia fell 3.3 per cent, while Oracle fell another 4.5 per cent.

In other dealings early Monday, US benchmark crude oil gained 6 cents to USD 57.50 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 8 cents to USD 61.20 per barrel.

The US dollar slipped to 155.01 Japanese yen from 155.92 yen late Friday. The euro rose to USD 1.1742 from USD 1.1739.