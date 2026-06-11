Asian shares slip after another sell-off of AI stocks on Wall St; oil prices rise

On Wednesday, Wall Street's former superstars continue to face heavy scrutiny.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.6 per cent for its first back-to-back drop in three weeks. Closing at 7,266.99, it's back to where it was in early May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 953 points, or 1.9 per cent, to 49,918.78. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 2 per cent slide, to 25,169.50.

Wall Street has been shaky since last week, when AI stocks went from roaring to records to suddenly turn lower. Among the worries is that their prices may have shot too high, too fast because of AI mania. The question now is whether the break lower has cleared out excessive optimism that may have built into their stock prices, or if it's the start of a longer downturn.

Super Micro Computer, which sells AI servers, tumbled 28 per cent after saying late Tuesday that it plans to raise USD 7 billion in cash by selling shares of stock and convertible preferred stock. Such moves raise the most money for companies when their stock prices are high, and they can dilute the ownership stakes of existing shareholders.