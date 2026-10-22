Asian shares retreat after strong profits lead a rally on Wall Street

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.6% to 63,595.58 on heavy selling of big tech companies like SoftBank Group, which lost 5.6%.

Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 5.9% and testing equipment maker Advantest lost 5%.

In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 2.6%, to 5,586.89. Big memory chipmakers led the decline, with Samsung Electronics down 3.9%. SK Hynix lost 4.7%.

AI stocks, at the centre of market action in recent months, are under pressure from worries that construction of data centres may slow as it is becoming increasingly expensive to borrow money.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 2.7% to 23,003.17, and the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.9% to 3,679.86.

Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.8%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3% to 8,803.20.

The U.S. stock market rose Wednesday following strong profit reports from SpaceX, Capital One Financial and other big companies.