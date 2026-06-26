Asian shares plunge as traders sell to lock in profits after recent rallies driven by AI

US futures also declined, while oil prices fell.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index shed 5 per cent to 68,783.50, and the Kospi in Seoul plunged 8.4 per cent to 8,182.54.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.9 per cent to 22,644.49, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 2.1 per cent to 4,032.30.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was nearly unchanged at 8,745.80.

Taiwan's Taiex gave up 3.3 per cent.

Both the Nikkei and Kospi hit record highs earlier this week.

The wide swings are typical of recent volatility in markets as investors react to the deluge of dollars heading into AI data centres and other investments.