Asian shares mostly rise, cheered by US rally, easing oil prices

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.9 per cent to 65,332.57 after the Bank of Japan raised the benchmark interest rate to 1.25 per cent from 1.0 per cent, a 31-year high.

The move had been widely figured in, coming after the Federal Reserve also raised its key rate this week. Pressures have been coming from the US for Japan to raise rates because of concerns about the weakening yen.

The nations intervened together recently to prop up the yen. But the efforts haven't had a big impact.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 157.11 Japanese yen from 155.95 yen. The euro cost USD 1.1487, up from USD 1.1480.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.3 per cent to 6,866.83. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, slipping less than 0.1 per cent to 8,731.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up nearly 0.7 per cent to 24,769.80, while the Shanghai Composite added 1.0 per cent to 3,916.08.

Falling oil prices and easing pressure from the bond market helped Wall Street reverse many of its losses from the prior day.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.1 per cent for just its second rise in the last nine days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 316 points, or 0.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.7 per cent.