Asian shares mostly rise as oil prices fall, hope grows for AI

The global interest in artificial intelligence continued to boost some regional issues, while declining oil prices helped gear up optimism in oil-importing nations like Japan. Resource-poor Japan imports virtually all its oil.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 per cent in morning trading to 66,227.55. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.2 per cent to 9,142.60. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.6 per cent to 6,849.92. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8 per cent to 25,712.29, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.7 per cent to 3,917.04.

Oil prices continued to fall. Benchmark US crude dropped USD 2.06 to USD 80.30 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost USD 2.31 to USD 86.27 a barrel.