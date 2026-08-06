Asian shares mostly lower as Kospi falls 4 pc, tech giants decline on Wall Street

Oil prices held steady, with Brent crude trading near USD 79 a barrel. Uncertainty about the direction of the US war with Iran is still overhanging markets despite hopes for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Markets will get an update Friday on US jobs with the monthly employment report for July, and analysts say investors appear to be bracing for its potential impact.

“Asia's chip selloff looks like a combination of profit-taking and risk reduction ahead of Friday's nonfarm payroll report,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Strong corporate profits and expectations for more growth ahead generally have been steering US stocks higher. But Asian benchmarks have been hit by bouts of selling of computer chipmakers and other companies related to the boom in artificial intelligence.

SK Hynix was down 9.7 per cent after dropping ahead of the open in Seoul, while its larger rival Samsung Electronics lost 6.1 in the latest rout for shares linked to the AI boom.