Asian shares mostly gain while oil prices keep rising

The US relies on the Persian Gulf for only a fraction of the oil it imports, but oil is a commodity and prices are set in a global market.

Some nations, like resource-poor Japan, import a large portion of their energy needs and rely heavily on access to the Strait of Hormuz.

“As we kick off the first full trading week of April, the word uncertainty is paramount. Last year it was centred on the impact of Liberation Day' tariffs, this year it's uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Iranian War,” said Jay Woods, analyst at Freedom Capital Markets in New York.

US markets were closed for Good Friday and will reopen Monday. Some markets in Europe also did not trade on Friday.

In currency trading, the US dollar inched up to 159.65 Japanese yen Monday from 159.63. The euro cost USD 1.1509, down from USD 1.1517.